TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday in thin volume as the yen strengthened against the dollar after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, prompting investors to take profits after recent gains, with exporters particularly hard hit. The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to 14,258.04, giving up some of its 5.8 percent rise over the past two sessions. The Topix dropped 1 percent to 1,184.74. Trading volume for both the Nikkei and the Topix was the lowest since December 2012.