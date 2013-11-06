TOKYO Nov 6 The Tokyo Stock Exchange is
launching a new index comprised of companies with high return on
equity and strong corporate governance to appeal to investors,
amid a strong rally in Japanese shares this year.
It is the first time that the Tokyo Stock Exchange, part of
Japan Exchange Group Inc, and Nikkei Inc, publisher and
index compiler for the benchmark Nikkei share average,
are jointly developing a new equity index.
The index will consist of 400 companies, including blue
chips Toyota Motor Corp and mobile operator SoftBank
Corp as well as small caps, and will begin operation
from the start of next year, they said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"The new index will promote the appeal of Japanese
corporations domestically and abroad, while encouraging
continued improvement of corporate value, thereby aiming to
revitalise the Japanese stock market," they said.
Driven by the government's fiscal and monetary expansionary
policies, the Nikkei index has risen 38 percent so far this year
in local currency terms, outpacing a 24 percent rise in the U.S.
S&P 500 and a 14 percent gain in the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300.
Foreign investors ploughed in 10.4 trillion yen ($105.5
billion) in the first nine months of this year, compared with a
net outflow of 131.9 billion yen over the same period last year,
according to the Ministry of Finance.
Among the companies in the new index, JPX-Nikkei Index 400,
are Honda Motor Co Ltd, mobile operator NTT DoCoMo
, Canon Inc, Sony Corp, lender
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, brokerage Nomura
Holdings, drugmakers Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
and Astella Pharma Inc and Fast Retailing Co
Ltd, owner of Uniqlo clothing chain.
For more details and the full list of the index
constituents, please click on: here
($1 = 98.5450 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Kim Coghill)