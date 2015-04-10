GRAPHIC: Japan's JPX400 index outcasts vs new arrivals: link.reuters.com/jyc54w
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 10 A Japanese stock index launched over
a year ago to spotlight companies with high return on equity and
other marks of good governance has run into a quandary: stocks
expelled last summer because they no longer met the criteria
have far outperformed the companies that replaced them.
Thirty stocks removed from the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
, including Sony Corp and Yamazaki Baking Co
, gained 27 percent on average from Aug. 28 to March 31,
data compiled by Okasan Securities shows. That excludes Skymark
Airlines Inc, which filed for bankruptcy protection.
By contrast, their 31 replacements, such as Panasonic Corp
and Mazda Motor Corp, gained only 10.8 percent
on average. Over the same period, the overall JPX-Nikkei 400 and
Tokyo's benchmark Topix index of all shares on the main
board both advanced about 20.5 percent.
The result may be a disappointment for the government of
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which wants Japan Inc to bolster its
historically stingy returns to shareholders and attract more
foreign investors. Japan Exchange Group Inc, which
operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and Nikkei Inc formulated the
JPX-Nikkei 400 index to encourage companies to focus on
shareholder interests, by setting strict membership criteria
that include a solid three-year performance in return on equity
and operating profit.
The new index was adopted as a benchmark by the
trillion-dollar Government Pension Investment Fund, and several
asset management firms have launched funds tracking it. The
strong performance by Sony and others after exiting the index,
however, has led to calls for tweaking the membership
requirements, for example looking at 10 years of financial data
instead of three to get a more long-term view of performance.
The next annual review of index constituents is set for August.
But investors have welcomed the index, hopeful that it will
improve governance, which should boost returns in the long run,
and keen for more diversified investment vehicles. Masataka
Kurita, senior quantitative analyst at Okasan Securities who
compiled the data, said the index has raised management's
awareness of ROE. But he cautioned that any measurement of past
performance - as reflected in the index - is no guarantee of
future returns. "Corporate financial data is a piece of
information reflected in the rear-view mirror," he said.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)