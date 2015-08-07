* Toshiba kicked out, Tepco not included in JPX400

* Index compiler wants to avoid firms with governance problems - analyst (Adds detail, background)

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 7 Scandal-hit Toshiba Corp and Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) did not make it to a key index of companies with strong corporate governance and profitability, the index compiler said on Friday.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 is widely seen as reflecting efforts by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to boost corporate Japan's profitability - and share prices - through greater shareholder pressure.

The JPX400 is also used as a benchmark by the country's public stock buyers, including the mammoth Government Pension Investment Fund and the Bank of Japan, though its use by private institutional investors has been limited so far.

Introduced last year, the stock index has clear-cut rules for inclusion of companies, based mainly on their returns on equity, profits and market capitalisation, and an exclusion has come to be regarded as shameful by some companies, market players said.

Toshiba and Tepco technically meet the quantitative selection criteria set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nikkei, which jointly compile the list of the 400 companies.

But an accounting scandal at Toshiba that saw the exit of its chief executive last month meant its earnings record could be deemed ineligible, analysts said.

Tepco, widely criticised for its tepid response to the Fukushima nuclear disaster four years ago, is facing huge compensation claims and its survival largely rests on government support.

"This reshuffle shows their stance that companies that have qualitative problems in terms of governance will not be included in the JPX400," said Junichi Hashimoto, senior quants analyst at Daiwa Securities.

A Toshiba spokeswoman said the company had no comment on the exclusion. A Tepco spokesman said the company was not in a position to comment.

Apart from Toshiba, 41 other companies including energy company JX Holdings, McDonald Holdings Company Japan and lender Aiful will be excluded, mostly as expected, the Tokyo Stock Exchange said.

Joining the index from the end of this month instead will be 43 companies, including insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings , stock broker Kabu.com Securities and steelmaker Kobe Steel.

Tepco had been widely expected to be included. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)