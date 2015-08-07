* Toshiba kicked out, Tepco not included in JPX400
* Index compiler wants to avoid firms with governance
problems - analyst
TOKYO, Aug 7 Scandal-hit Toshiba Corp
and Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric Power
Company (Tepco) did not make it to a key index of
companies with strong corporate governance and profitability,
the index compiler said on Friday.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 is widely seen as
reflecting efforts by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to boost
corporate Japan's profitability - and share prices - through
greater shareholder pressure.
The JPX400 is also used as a benchmark by the country's
public stock buyers, including the mammoth Government Pension
Investment Fund and the Bank of Japan, though its use by private
institutional investors has been limited so far.
Introduced last year, the stock index has clear-cut rules
for inclusion of companies, based mainly on their returns on
equity, profits and market capitalisation, and an exclusion has
come to be regarded as shameful by some companies, market
players said.
Toshiba and Tepco technically meet the quantitative
selection criteria set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the
Nikkei, which jointly compile the list of the 400 companies.
But an accounting scandal at Toshiba that saw the exit of
its chief executive last month meant its earnings record could
be deemed ineligible, analysts said.
Tepco, widely criticised for its tepid response to the
Fukushima nuclear disaster four years ago, is facing huge
compensation claims and its survival largely rests on government
support.
"This reshuffle shows their stance that companies that have
qualitative problems in terms of governance will not be included
in the JPX400," said Junichi Hashimoto, senior quants analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
A Toshiba spokeswoman said the company had no comment on the
exclusion. A Tepco spokesman said the company was not in a
position to comment.
Apart from Toshiba, 41 other companies including energy
company JX Holdings, McDonald Holdings Company Japan
and lender Aiful will be excluded, mostly as
expected, the Tokyo Stock Exchange said.
Joining the index from the end of this month instead will be
43 companies, including insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings
, stock broker Kabu.com Securities and
steelmaker Kobe Steel.
Tepco had been widely expected to be included.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)