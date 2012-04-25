Market prices are reflected in a glass window at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average gained 0.8 percent on Wednesday after strong results from U.S. firms including Apple Inc, although market players remained cautious ahead of key central bank meetings this week.

Apple's Japanese suppliers were in demand after the U.S. technology giant posted quarterly earnings that blew past Wall Street expectations on stronger-than-expected demand for the iPhone.

Ibiden Co Ltd (4062.T), Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd (6981.T) and Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd (6976.T) climbed between 1.1 and 1.7 percent.

Foster Electric (6794.T), which makes headphones for Apple's iPhones and iPods, jumped 3.8 percent.

By the midday trading break, the benchmark Nikkei .N225 had gained 78.65 points to 9,546.69, shifting towards its 13-week moving average around 9,629 after four consecutive sessions of losses.

"I think 9,600 is the upside limit (for the Nikkei) for now. We don't have a lot of market participation and trading volume has been light," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"The pervasive mood in the market is for people to 'wait-and-see' ahead of the Bank of Japan and FOMC meetings," said Miura.

The Federal Reserve is expected to reiterate its intent to keep benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero through 2014 when it ends a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday the BOJ is likely to ease monetary policy on Friday by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen and in doing so may extend the maturity of government bonds it targets to around three years.

Participants said the potential BOJ step was already well priced into the market, however, and that Tokyo stocks would not be jolted as they were after the central bank's last major move on February 14.

The broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 809.01.

Morning trade on the main board was thin, with the Topix trading at 34.3 percent of its 90-day full day average volume.

EUROPE MATTERS

Investors, spooked by signs of rising political turmoil in Europe that threatened to derail the region's austerity pact, were relieved when successful auctions sent yields on Dutch, Spanish and Italian debt lower on Tuesday, a day after the government in the Netherlands collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts.

Temporary relief strengthened Europe's single currency and helped Tokyo exporters with heavy exposure to the region.

Konica Minolta Holdings Inc (4902.T), Nikon Corp (7731.T) and TDK (6762.T) rose between 0.4 and 0.8 percent.

But investor worries over Europe are still festering, with elections in France, Greece and Netherlands in sight.

"We have the issue of government changes in France and the Netherlands. The speed of implementing the European fiscal pact may be hit by this, although I do think the direction towards implementing these changes remains in place," said Masayuki Doshida, chief market analyst at Securities Japan.

Concerns over European affairs, combined with sputtering growth in China and mixed economic data out of the U.S. fueled a global equities correction in April.

The Nikkei has lost 5.3 percent so far this month after rallying more than 19 percent in the January to March period to post its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.

Japan's earnings season begins in earnest after the close on Wednesday with Canon Inc (7751.T) posting its results.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp (8036.T) climbed 4.1 percent after earlier hitting a one-year peak at 2,024 yen, with traders citing improving orders and strong upside expectations for its earnings forecast for the year ending March 2013.

(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau and Sophie Knight; Editing by Joseph Radford)