Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) look up at a stock quotation board at the bourse in Tokyo August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average jumped more than 4 percent to break above the 13,000-mark for the first time since August 2008 in early trade on Friday, buoyed by the Bank of Japan's announcement of massive stimulus to revive the world's third-largest economy.

The Nikkei rose 540.61 points to 13,175.15, extending the previous session's 2.2 percent gain after the BOJ decision. It was on track for its biggest one-day percentage climb in two years.

The broader Topix .TOPX index climbed 4.1 percent to 1,079.84.

