US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
TOKYO, April 8 The Nikkei share average hit a 15-year high on Wednesday, supported by solid buying from domestic investors after Japanese retail investors ploughed a sizable amount of cash into new stock mutual funds.
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 19,803.02, its highest level since April 2000. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)