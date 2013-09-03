TOKYO, Sept 3 Shares in Nintendo Co Ltd
climbed 3.9 percent to 11,740 yen on Tuesday, with traders
citing market expectations that the video game maker will be
promoted to the benchmark Nikkei after its annual
review.
A decision is expected to be made this week, traders said.
A trader at a foreign bank in Tokyo said investors were also
speculating that Japan Exchange Group Inc, formed from
the merger of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities
Exchange in January, would join the Nikkei 225 constituent.
Japan Exchange Group, which has a market capitalisation of
about $4.7 billion, advanced 1.4 percent to 8,600 yen, adding to
a 9.1 percent rally on Monday.
Nintendo, which has a market capitalisation of $16.3
billion, has risen 29 percent so far this year, slightly
underperforming a 33 percent rise in the Nikkei.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Stephen Coates)