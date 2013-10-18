Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
TOKYO Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.02 percent at 14,589.60 on Friday, while the broader Topix gained 0.08 percent to 1,207.24.
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.