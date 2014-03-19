Oil edges down after expected climb in U.S. output
TOKYO Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production.
TOKYO Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.59 percent at 14,495.73 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.55 percent to 1,172.39.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)
BEIJING A recovery in China's industrial sector, which accounts for about one-third of the economy, drove China's better-than-expected first quarter economic growth as export orders picked up and steel output hit a record.