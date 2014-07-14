Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
TOKYO, July 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.23 percent at 15,199.18 on Monday, while the broader Topix
gained 0.13 percent to 1,256.82.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.