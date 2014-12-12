HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
MUMBAI Shares in HDFC Bank , India's second-biggest lender by assets, hit a record high on Friday thanks to higher than expected quarterly profit and a stable bad loans portfolio.
TOKYO Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.35 percent at 17,317.69 on Friday, while the broader Topix shed 0.15 percent to 1,394.97.
NEW DELHI India is considering a plan for home delivery of petroleum products to consumers if they make a pre-booking to cut long queues at fuel stations, the oil ministry tweeted on Friday.