Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
TOKYO Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.33 percent at 17,308.72 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.24 percent to 1,394.24.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)
TOKYO Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high versus the yen.