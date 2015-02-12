Norway's wealth fund excludes BHEL from investments
OSLO Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
TOKYO Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.40 percent at 17,899.40 on Thursday, while the broader Topix gained 1.30 percent to 1,446.22.
NEW DELHI India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.