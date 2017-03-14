US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
(Repeats due to deletion of attached alert)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)