MOVES-Wells Fargo, HSBC, Halcyon, JPMorgan, Mercer Advisors
June 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TOKYO, Dec 2 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday: Japanese Stocks: BUY 10.0 million shares SELL 9.2 million shares --------------------------------------- BUY 800,000 shares
June 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Carver bancorp, inc. Appoints craig c. Mackay to board of directors