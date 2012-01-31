UPDATE 1-Mitie forecasts recovery after ditching final dividend
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)
TOKYO, Feb 1 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 30.3 million shares BUY 9.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 21.3 million shares
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)
June 12 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission