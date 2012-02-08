BRIEF-Dongxing Securities to issue 2.4 bln yuan bonds
Further company coverage: http://bit.ly/2rQuLwy ($1 = 6.7972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 20.6 million shares SELL 18.7 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 1.9 million shares
Further company coverage: http://bit.ly/2rQuLwy ($1 = 6.7972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* RBI sets minimum tenor and maximum coupon for offshore rupee bonds