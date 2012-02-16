Britain's Mitie swings to loss after restating accounts
June 12 British outsourcing company Mitie swung to a full-year operating loss on Monday after it restated its accounts following a review prompted by a string of profit warnings last year.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 18.9 million shares SELL 13.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 5.3 million shares
June 12 British outsourcing company Mitie swung to a full-year operating loss on Monday after it restated its accounts following a review prompted by a string of profit warnings last year.
JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's rand traded firmer on Monday, shrugging off a credit downgrade of both local and foreign currency ratings as investors kept faith in the high yield on offer.