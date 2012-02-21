BRIEF-Export Development Bank Of Egypt forecasts 2017-2018 profit of EGP 654 mln
* Board approves authorised capital increase to EGP 5 billion from EGP 2 billion
TOKYO, Feb 22 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 14.2 million shares SELL 12.8 million shares ------------------------------------------------- BUY 1.4 million shares
* Board approves authorised capital increase to EGP 5 billion from EGP 2 billion
June 11 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company: