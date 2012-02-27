UPDATE 1-Takata recommends re-electing board as search for rescue deal drags on
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
TOKYO, Feb 28 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 19.7 million shares BUY 11.4 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 8.3 million shares
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06122017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to brief media in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release May retail inflation