India takes the spice out of Masala bonds
* RBI sets minimum tenor and maximum coupon for offshore rupee bonds
TOKYO, March 19 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 12.8 million shares BUY 12.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 200,000 shares
* RBI sets minimum tenor and maximum coupon for offshore rupee bonds
* Toshiba soars after source says Western Digital to raise offer