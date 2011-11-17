BRIEF-Elliott releases statement on growing calls for change from BHP shareholders
* Elliott says released statement regarding growing calls for change from BHP shareholders as company prepares to announce a new chairperson
TOKYO, Nov 18 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday:
Japanese Stocks:
SELL 11.4 million shares
BUY 11.8 million shares
----------------------------------------
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027