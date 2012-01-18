Hog farmer Guangdong Wen's to take stake in COFCO Capital

BEIJING, June 13 China's top pig farmer Guangdong Wen's Foodstuff Group is planning to invest between 800 million yuan ($117.70 million) and 1 billion yuan in COFCO Capital, a subsidiary of Chinese agribusiness COFCO Group, the Guangdong company said in a statement on Tuesday.