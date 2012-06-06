BRIEF-Cinda Real Estate to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 16
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
TOKYO, June 7 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 13.5 million shares SELL 7.4 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 6.1 million shares
* Says its wholly owned unit Xinhua Mobile Limited will pay $3 to CEO of the co, to acquire 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive and options