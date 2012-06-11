BRIEF-State Bank of India exec says will not ask govt for funds at this point
June 9 State Bank Of India chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya says:
TOKYO, June 12 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 17.9 million shares BUY 14.4 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 3.5 million shares
June 9 State Bank Of India chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya says:
* FLSMIDTH, NORDEA BANK ENTER MAIN COPENHAGEN OMXC20CAP INDEX ON JUNE 19; NETS, WILLIAM DEMANT TO EXIT