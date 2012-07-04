Hong Kong shares end lower as short-sellers target China firms
June 7 Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday lower after hitting a fresh 23-month intraday high, with more listed companies in the city targetted by short-sellers.
TOKYO, July 5 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 13.8 million shares SELL 8.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 5.6 million shares
June 7 Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday lower after hitting a fresh 23-month intraday high, with more listed companies in the city targetted by short-sellers.
* May revenue of co was RMB552.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: