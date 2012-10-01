BRIEF-Terraform Global reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
TOKYO, Oct 2 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through seven foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 16.5 million shares SELL 11.9 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 4.6 million shares
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc has filed a lawsuit against Dollar Express which was unsealed on Tuesday, alleging that the smaller company's private equity owners siphoned off funds and failed to pay for $50 million in goods and services.