BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust Management announces issue of S$300 mln Fixed Rate Notes Due 2023
* Issue Of S$300 mln Fixed Rate Notes Due 2023 Under Us$2 bln Emtn Programme Of Rcs Trust
TOKYO, Nov 5 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 11.7 million shares BUY 9.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 2.1 million shares
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt's central bank has not ordered banks to halt transactions in Qatari riyals, an Egyptian official told Reuters on Monday.