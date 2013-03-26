BRIEF-Marimo Regional Revitalization REIT acquires property for 640 mln yen
* Says it acquires Nagoya-based property, for 640 million yen, on June 1
TOKYO, March 27 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 22.5 million shares SELL 16.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 6.3 million shares
* Says it acquires Nagoya-based property, for 640 million yen, on June 1
* Signs deal with Sarwa Capital to issue securitization bonds of EGP 233 million for co's real estate portfolio Source: (http://bit.ly/2rn7aBV) Further company coverage: )