BRIEF-China Union Holdings sees Q1 net profit up after 2016 rise
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 1,710.8 percent y/y at 1.26 billion yuan ($182.98 million)
TOKYO, April 16 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 20.7 million shares SELL 15.1` million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 5.6 million shares
KIEV, April 14 A key reformer at Ukraine's Naftogaz announced her resignation on Friday from the state-run firm's supervisory board, amid concerns that reforms to the country's graft-ridden energy sector could be reversed.