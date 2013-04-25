Fitch Rates Bangkok Commercial Asset Management's Senior Notes 'AA-(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Public Company Limited's (BAM; AA-(tha)/Negative) upcoming senior unsecured notes of up to THB5.6 billion a rating of 'AA-(tha)'. The notes will be issued in tranches with maturities of up to 10 years. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and refinancing. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as BAM's Nati