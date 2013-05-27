BRIEF-STI Education Systems Holdings recently signed an agreement with Junior Achievement Philippines
* Recently signed an agreement with Junior Achievement Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 28 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 9.8 million shares SELL 7.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 2.2 million shares
* Recently signed an agreement with Junior Achievement Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Q1 cash profit 18.451 million eur, down 3.9 pct y/y Further company coverage: