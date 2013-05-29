BRIEF-Tibet Urban Development and Investment unit wins land auction for 60.1 mln yuan
April 12 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co Ltd :
TOKYO, May 30 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 18.2 million shares BUY 18.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 100,000 shares
April 12 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co Ltd :
* Changes come as airline seeks to cut management costs (Adds analyst comment)