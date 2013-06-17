BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing says entered into agreements with China Eastern Airlines
May 31 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :
TOKYO, June 18 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 27.6 million shares SELL 22.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ Buy 5.6 million shares
May 31 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :
* Banks receive central bank nod to commence talks - sources (Adds details of potential merger, background)