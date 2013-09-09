BRIEF-Azimut Holding: Paola Mungo resigns from her position as co-CEO
* Paola Mungo resigns from her position as co-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, Sept 10 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 10.0 million shares SELL 9.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 0.7 million shares
* Says to consider appointment of Parth Kanabar as an executive director and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: