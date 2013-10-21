BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to create a single fund, at roughly $18 bln, as early as May - Nikkei
* CVC Capital Partners will create a single fund, at roughly $18 billion, as early as May - Nikkei
TOKYO, Oct 22 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 15.0 million shares SELL 12.1 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 2.9 million shares
* CVC Capital Partners will create a single fund, at roughly $18 billion, as early as May - Nikkei
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)
WASHINGTON, April 4 The clock began running out this week on a strategy that has provided U.S. Republicans in Congress with their only notable legislative successes this year: aggressive use of an obscure U.S. law known as the Congressional Review Act (CRA).