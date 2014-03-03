BRIEF-Eminence Capital pushes for divestiture of ASM Pacific Technology
* Eminence Capital, which owns 9.6 percent of ASM Int'l, says "we strongly believe that ASMI would be a stronger and more valuable company without ASMPT"
TOKYO, March 4 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through six foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 19.3 million shares BUY 11.4 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 7.9 million shares
TOKYO, April 20 Japanese stocks ended nearly flat for a second day on Thursday as investors became cautious ahead of global risk events such as the first-round of French presidential elections at the weekend and mounting tensions over North Korea.