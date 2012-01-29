BRIEF-Bel Fuse files for mixed shelf of up to $140 mln
* Bel Fuse Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $140.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2sgtkYH Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 30 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 19.6 million shares BUY 16.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 3.6 million shares
* Cohen & Steers Inc reports 11.02 percent passive stake in Geo Group Inc as of May 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2sgsMlI Further company coverage: