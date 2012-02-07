Ocado prepares first bond delivery
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Ocado Group is planning to sell a debut bond to fund its UK retail capacity and improvements to its proprietary platform.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 17.0 million shares SELL 13.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 3.7 million shares
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Ocado Group is planning to sell a debut bond to fund its UK retail capacity and improvements to its proprietary platform.
JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's recession took economists by surprise, but for clothing shop owner Hans Setlhabi the gloomy numbers confirmed what he already knew - chronic unemployment and lofty inflation have shattered consumer confidence.