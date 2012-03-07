BRIEF-Grand Capital for Financial Investments posts FY profit
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :
TOKYO, March 8 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 15.8 million shares BUY 10.3 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 5.5 million shares
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :
SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0735 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 12 *-146.2 -407.7 499.3 ^June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7