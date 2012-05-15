BRIEF-Columbia Banking System and Pacific Continental report shareholder approval of merger-related proposals
* Columbia Banking System and Pacific Continental Corporation announce shareholder approval of merger-related proposals
TOKYO, May 16 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 14.0 million shares BUY 11.5 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 2.5 million shares
* Columbia Banking System and Pacific Continental Corporation announce shareholder approval of merger-related proposals
June 8 Sparebank 1 Ostlandet