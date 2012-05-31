BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.