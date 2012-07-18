UPDATE 1-Emaar to IPO real estate development business in Dubai
DUBAI, June 7 Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Wednesday it plans to offer up to 30 percent of its United Arab Emirates real estate development business in an initial public offering.
TOKYO, July 19 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 9.3 million shares SELL 8.6 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 0.7 million shares
DUBAI, June 7 Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Wednesday it plans to offer up to 30 percent of its United Arab Emirates real estate development business in an initial public offering.
FRANKFURT, June 7 Spain's Banco Popular is running out of cash and is likely to fail, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday, adding the rescue plan for the bank will involve its acquisition by larger peer Banco Santander .