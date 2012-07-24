BRIEF-Alza files for delisting from Barcelona Stock Exchange
* FILES DOCUMENTS FOR DELISTING FROM BARCELONA STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, July 25 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 10.9 million shares BUY 10.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 900,000 shares
BAKU, June 7 International Bank of Azerbaijan, the energy exporting country's biggest lender, said on Wednesday a London court had supported its request to prevent creditors pursuing legal action in the United Kingdom, giving it time to restructure $3.3 billion in debt.