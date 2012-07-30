BRIEF-Ellington Financial reports estimated book value per share as of May 31, 2017
* Ellington Financial Llc reports estimated book value per share as of may 31, 2017
TOKYO, July 31 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 13.2 million shares BUY 10.4 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 2.8 million shares
* Ellington Financial Llc reports estimated book value per share as of may 31, 2017
* nicholas simms has been appointed chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: