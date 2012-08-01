BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $141 million as of june 6 versus $142 million as of june 5
TOKYO, Aug 2 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 13.3 million shares BUY 13.2 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 100,000 shares
* Centrue Financial Corporation announces shareholder approval for merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: