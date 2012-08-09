BRIEF-Founding Construction Development says 2016 dividend record date is June 28
June 7 Founding Construction Development Co Ltd :
TOKYO, Aug 10 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: BUY 17.4 million shares SELL 13.8 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ BUY 3.6 million shares
June 7 Founding Construction Development Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to repurchase 65,400 shares of its common stock at the price of 430 yen per share，on June 8