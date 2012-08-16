BRIEF-Plume Design says it has secured $37.5 million funding
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
TOKYO, Aug 17 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 15.3 million shares BUY 14.7 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 600,000 shares
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime minister on Tuesday.