BRIEF-China Merchants Bank to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 14
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 13
TOKYO, Aug 21 Following are orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday. Japanese Stocks: SELL 8.5 million shares BUY 8.0 million shares ------------------------------------------------------ SELL 500,000 shares
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 13
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT